Melbourne Victory have announced the appointment of Carlos Salvachua as head coach until the end of the 2019/20 Hyundai A-League season.

Salvachua has served as Victory assistant coach to both Kevin Muscat and the recently departed Marco Kurz since the beginning of the 2018/19 Hyundai A-League campaign.

The UEFA Pro licence holder takes the reins at Victory with a wealth of foreign managerial experience under his belt, formerly working with Spanish outfits Real Valladolid CF, Villarreal CF, CD Guadalajara and Real Madrid’s academy for six years.

