The Vietnam Under-19 team under head coach Philippe Troussier is eyeing for a slot in the FIFA U20 World Cup in 2021 which will be hosted by Indonesia in May.

Vietnam will play in the AFC U19 Championship in Uzbekistan on 14-30 October with the top four teams and also hosts Indonesia set to play in the FIFA U20 World Cup in 2021.

“Vietnam are in pot three of the seeds. If we are lucky in the draw, we could secure one of two top berths after the group stage. Furthermore, the gap between Vietnam and our rivals at a young age is not that wide. Troussier’s boys could totally pass the group round,” said Dr. Tran Quoc Tuan, Vice President of the VFF.

“Once we are in the quarter-finals, everything can happen and a win will bring us to the World Cup.”

Other than having players play in the youth championship and also the V-League 2, the VFF also plan to host an international championship at the end of September to provide the squad under Troussier high-quality matches.