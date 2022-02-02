Vietnam took a huge step forward in their bid for a first-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup qualification with a 2-0 win over Thailand at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday.

A win for Vietnam against Chinese Taipei in the round-robin playoff on Sunday will seal the remaining automatic slot for the Southeast Asian side, with China PR, Japan, Korea Republic, the Philippines and co-hosts Australia having already qualified for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia/New Zealand 2023.

Thailand’s hopes hang by a thread, with victory over Chinese Taipei needed on Friday if they are to stand a chance, failing which the Southeast Asian side will advance to the Inter-Confederation playoffs.

#AFF
Pictures Courtesy #AFC
