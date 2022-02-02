The Lao Under-23 national team will play two friendly matches this week as they polish up for the AFF U23 Championship 2022 scheduled for 14-26 February 2022 in Cambodia.

Under newly-appointed head coach Michael Weiss, the 27-man strong squad has been in training since the middle of last month as they look to make a big impact in the tournament this year.

In Champasak Province, the Lao U23 national side will take on a side from Salavan Province on 6 Feb 2022 before playing Champasak FC three days later.

Both matches will be played at the Champasak Stadium with kick-off slated for 1530hrs (local).

For the AFF U23 Championship 2022, Lao have been placed in Group B against defending champions Indonesia, Malaysia and Myanmar.

LAO UNDER-23 NATIONAL TEAM

GOALKEEPERS: Keo Oudone Souvannasangso (Army FC); Seeamphone Sengsavang (Young Elephants FC); Phounin (Ezra FC); Bounpheng Khaophoumee (Twentysix United)

DEFENDERS: Phoutthavong Sangvilay (Ezra FC); Nalongsit Chanthalangsy, Phetdavanh Somsanid, Channichone Chanthavong (Champasak Province); Inthachak Sisouphan (Luangprabang Province); Thilaphon Pathammavong, Kaithong Faikhao (Twentysix United); At Viengkham (Master7 FC)

MIDFIELDERS: Chanthavixay Khounthoumphone (Savannakhet Province); Kouaycheng Nouphakdy, Bounmy Pinkeo, Phouvieng Phounsavath, Damoth Thongkhamsavath, Thongsamai Pinnalone (Champasak Province); Khonesavanh Keonuchanh (FC Chanthabouly); Vongphachanh Phoutthavong (Twentysix United); Anousack Luangamart (Vientiane Capital); Thanouthong Kietnalonglop (Young Elephants FC)

STRIKERS: Souksakhone Bouaphaivanh (FC Chanthabouly); Visith Bounpaserth (Salavan Province); Chony Waenpaseuth (Ezra FC); Thipphachanh Khambai (Champasak Province); Bounphachan Bounkong (Young Elephants)

