Vietnam Under-20 Women’s head coach Akira Ijiri leaves for Uzbekistan with a squad of 25 players ahead of next month’s AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup.

By having more players, it will hopefully increase the competitiveness of the squad and in turn gives the opportunity for Ijiri the chance to select the most suitable squad for the tournament.

While in Uzbekistan, the Vietnam tean will play two friendly matches against the home side to fine tune the squad.

The AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup will be held in Taskhent, Uzbekistan on 3-16 February 2024 with Vietnam being placed in Group B against defending champions Japan, North Korea and China.

#AFF

#VFF

