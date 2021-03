The 2021 Vietnam National Women’s Under-19 Championship will kick off in Hanoi next month.

This year’s meet will be played over two rounds with the first set for 16-26 March 2021 while the second leg will be played from 29 March to 8 April 2021.

A total of five teams will do battle at the Thanh Tri Stadium in Hanoi.

Other than defending champions Hanoi Watabe, the other teams taking part are Phong Phu Ha Nam, Son La, Ho Chi Minh City and Vinacomin.

Like this: Like Loading...