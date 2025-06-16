The Vietnam Under-19 Girls will take on Thailand in the decisive final of the ASEAN U19 Girls’ Championship 2025.In the semifinal matches played at the Thong Nhat Stadium today, Vietnam whitewashed Indonesia 4-0 as Thailand crushed Myanmar 5-1.The host took just ten minutes to grab the opener through Thi Hong Minh Ta before Hoang Van Luu added the second goal in the 37th minute for Vietnam to take a 2-0 lead at the break.The second half was all Vietnam, with Thi Hoai Trinh Truong adding the third just two minutes after the restart, as Van Luu finished off her second and Vietnam’s fourth six minutes later.In the meantime, in the other semifinal tie, Thailand were in full control as they crushed Myanmar 5-1.It was 4-0 at the break, off goals from Rasita Taobao in the 12th minute, Nachanok Kosonsaksakun (18th), Kurisara Limpawanich (35th) and Nachanok Kosonsaksakun (43rd).Kurisara added the fifth for Thailand in the 59th minute as Myanmar replied late in the game through Su Su Khin (89th). #AFF

