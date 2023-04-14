The Vietnam women’s national team will take on their German counterparts in a friendly match in Germany in June.

The VFF have arranged for the women’s national side to have a training camp in Frankfurt, Germany on 5-25 June 2023 as part of their preparation for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

The friendly game against the German women’s national team is scheduled for 24 June 2023.

“European teams such as the German women’s national team will be good opponents for us before competing at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.”

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 will be held on 20 July to 20 August 2023 in Australia/New Zealand.

#AFF

#VFF

Like this: Like Loading...