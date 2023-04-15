Wellington Phoenix have announced coach Ufuk Talay will depart the club at the end of the Isuzu UTE A-League season.

Talay had been tipped to leave the Phoenix after four Isuzu UTE A-League seasons at the helm, with the 47-year-old’s contract set to run out at the end of the campaign.

The club confirmed on Friday afternoon that he would not renew his contract when Wellington’s season comes to a close and is set to seek a “new coaching challenge”.

For more, please click on https://keepup.com.au/news/a-league-news-wellington-phoenix-ufuk-talay/

