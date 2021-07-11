Visakha moved up to second in the 2021 Metfone Cambodian League (MCL) following their comprehensive 9-0 win over Asia Euro United.

Visakha have been unbeaten so far this season where after six matches, they have scooped up 12 points to move within four points of leaders Angkor Tigers.

It took Visakha just 17 minutes to grab the opener through Marcus Haber as the Canadian striker then added three more goals with a 45th minute penalty, 56th and 62nd minute.

The other goals for Visakha were scored by Ajayi Opeyemi Korede (21st and 65th minute), Keo Sokpheng (34th and 84th) and Tith Dina (74th).

In the meantime, defending champions Boeung Ket picked up their second win in two matches since the restart of the MCL the previous week when they edged Kiriving Sok Sen Chey FC 1-0.

The only goal of the game came late in injury time through Phearon Our.

The full three points saw Boeung Ket moved up to fifth in the standings.

2021 METFONE CAMBODIAN LEAGUE

RESULTS

Svey Rieng 2-1 Soltilo Angkor

Asia Euro United 0-9 Visakha

Boeung Ket 1-0 Kirivong Sok Sen Chey

Prey Veng 1-2 National Defense

