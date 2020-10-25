Visakha will take on Nagaworld in the final of the Hun Sen Cup 2020 set for 7 November at the National Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh.

Visakha made the final after beating Prey Veng FC 9-8 on penalties after the semi-final tie was tied 1-1 at the end of regulation.

Svay Rieng took the lead after 16 minutes through striker Vuth Tola before Visakha replied through Keo Sokpheng in the 37th minute to put both teams on level terms and into the penalty shootout.

On the other hand, Nagaworld made the final of the Hun Sen Cup after beating Phnom Penh Crown FC 3-1 in the other semi-final through penalties as well.

The score at the end of regulation was 0-0.

