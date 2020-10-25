For the first time since Makoto Tamada in Valencia 2004, a Japanese rider will start a MotoGP™ race from pole position thanks to Takaaki Nakagami’s (LCR Honda Idemitsu) mesmerising Q2 MotorLand Aragon display at the Gran Premio Liqui Moly de Teruel.

The HRC star set a 1:46.882 to beat Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT) by 0.063 seconds, as Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) earns his first front row start of the season in P3.

Championship leader Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) claimed a disappointing P12 in Q2 as Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT) and Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) start from Row 2, Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team) will launch from P17.