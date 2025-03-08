Demi Vollering (FDJ-Suez) has won the eleventh edition of Strade Bianche Women Elite Crédit Agricole. She crossed the finish line in the iconic square ahead of Anna Van der Breggen (Team SD Worx – Protime) and Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Team Visma | Lease a Bike).

FINAL RESULTS

1 – Demi Vollering (FDJ-Suez), 136 km in 3h49’04” average speed 35.622 km/h

2 – Anna Van der Breggen (Team SD Worx – Protime) at 18″

3 – Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) at 1’42”

QUOTES

Speaking seconds after the finish, Demi Vollering said: “I’m super happy. I knew that I was on good form but to win is another thing. When you have pressure, you really want to finish it off for your team-mates, your family and your friends who are behind you. It’s fun to race against Anna [van der Breggen]. It feels like the old days when I started. It reminds how much I grew over the years. I was behind with quite a big gap but my team-mates were chasing so I never thought it was over. Juliette [Labous] gave me a very strong lead out on a gravel section. My chain dropped but then I was there again full gas. It was smart to attack in a downhill. And the final battle with Anna was great”.

