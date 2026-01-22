Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 took an exciting step forward today with the announcement of the eight world-class stadiums that will host matches across seven Australian cities during the tournament.

Eight world-class venues selected to host Men’s Rugby World Cup 11th edition

Sydney | Wangal & Gadigal to use two stadiums with Stadium Australia and Sydney Football Stadium

Stadium capacities range from 25,000 up to 82,000

Key selection factors included stadium facilities, fan accessibility and venue availability

Tickets go on sale from 18 February during the first Presale open to registered fans.

From Perth Stadium, set to host the opening match on 1 October 2027 with its 60,000-seat capacity, to Stadium Australia in Sydney | Wangal, the stage for the final on 13 November with 82,000 seats, fans can expect world-class venues and cutting-edge facilities, perfectly suited for this expanded edition featuring 24 teams.

Several venues will be familiar to fans who experienced the last Rugby World Cup down under, with five stadiums returning from 2003, including Adelaide Oval and Brisbane Stadium.

Docklands Stadium in Melbourne | Narrm stands out as the only venue with a retractable roof, which will remain closed for all matches, while North Queensland Stadium in Townsville | Gurambilbarra is making its Rugby World Cup debut, seating 25,000 and showcasing a striking roof design.

Newcastle Stadium and Sydney Football Stadium complete the line-up, with the latter, reopened in 2022 after a full rebuild, making Sydney | Gadigal the only city to feature two Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 venues.

With the final confirmation of stadiums and their availability, Adelaide will host six pool matches while Melbourne will host six pool matches plus two round of 16 encounters.

Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 Managing Director, Chris Stanley, said: “The selection of these stadiums reflects not only Australia’s proud rugby legacy but also our unwavering commitment to creating an unforgettable Rugby World Cup experience for every fan. From iconic national arenas to vibrant regional hubs, each venue has been chosen for its ability to deliver world-class facilities and electric atmospheres that will showcase the very best of our game.

“These stadiums are more than just places to play, they are stages for history, where passion and community come together to celebrate rugby’s global spirit. Today marks another exciting milestone on the journey to Australia 2027, and we cannot wait to welcome fans from across the world to experience the magic of this tournament in every corner of our country.”

Host Cities and Venues

Adelaide | Tarntanya

Adelaide Oval – Located on the riverside and known for its stunning blend of heritage and modern design, it hosted matches in Rugby World Cup 2003, including Australia’s victory over Namibia.

– Located on the riverside and known for its stunning blend of heritage and modern design, it hosted matches in Rugby World Cup 2003, including Australia’s victory over Namibia. Capacity: 53,000

Matches: Six pool matches



Brisbane | Meeanjin

Brisbane Stadium – Known as “The Cauldron”, it is one of Australia’s most iconic rugby venues offering an electric atmosphere with fans close to the action. The stadium hosted nine Rugby World Cup matches in 2003 and featured 13 of the 2027 qualified teams.

– Known as “The Cauldron”, it is one of Australia’s most iconic rugby venues offering an electric atmosphere with fans close to the action. The stadium hosted nine Rugby World Cup matches in 2003 and featured 13 of the 2027 qualified teams. Capacity: 52,500

Matches: Six pool matches, two round of 16 and two quarter-finals



Melbourne | Narrm

Docklands Stadium – The only fully enclosed venue in the tournament. The roof will remain closed for all matches, ensuring perfect conditions for players and fans. Hosted seven RWC matches in 2003.

– The only fully enclosed venue in the tournament. The roof will remain closed for all matches, ensuring perfect conditions for players and fans. Hosted seven RWC matches in 2003. Capacity: 53,000

Matches: Six pool matches and two round of 16



Newcastle | Awabakal-Worimi

Newcastle Stadium – Set to host Rugby World Cup matches for the first time in 2027. The venue’s rugby heritage includes the British & Irish Lions’ 1989 match against NSW Country and the Wallabies’ 2012 Test against Scotland.

– Set to host Rugby World Cup matches for the first time in 2027. The venue’s rugby heritage includes the British & Irish Lions’ 1989 match against NSW Country and the Wallabies’ 2012 Test against Scotland. Capacity: 30,000

Matches: Four pool matches



Perth | Boorloo

Perth Stadium – Opened in 2018 by the Swan River, the multi-award-winning venue is recognised globally for its design and fan experience. A regular host to Wallabies Test matches, the stadium will host the RWC 2027 opening match on 1 October 2027.

– Opened in 2018 by the Swan River, the multi-award-winning venue is recognised globally for its design and fan experience. A regular host to Wallabies Test matches, the stadium will host the RWC 2027 opening match on 1 October 2027. Capacity: 60,000

Matches: Five pool matches (including the opening) and two round of 16



Sydney | Wangal & Gadigal

Stadium Australia – The biggest stadium used across the tournament, it joins iconic venues Eden Park, Twickenham and Stade de France as the only stadiums in history to host a Men’s Rugby World Cup Final for a second time.

– The biggest stadium used across the tournament, it joins iconic venues Eden Park, Twickenham and Stade de France as the only stadiums in history to host a Men’s Rugby World Cup Final for a second time. Capacity: 82,000

Matches: Two pool matches, two quarter-finals, two semi-finals, Bronze Final and Final

Sydney Football Stadium – Reopened in 2022 after a complete rebuild, the most modern stadium of RWC 2027 located in the heart of Sydney will offer fans an electric atmosphere and cutting-edge facilities.

– Reopened in 2022 after a complete rebuild, the most modern stadium of RWC 2027 located in the heart of Sydney will offer fans an electric atmosphere and cutting-edge facilities. Capacity: 42,500

Matches: Three pool matches and two round of 16



Townsville | Gurambilbarra

North Queensland Stadium – Opened in 2020 and making its Rugby World Cup debut, the stadium’s striking roof design is inspired by the tropical pandanus plant, native to the North Queensland region.

– Opened in 2020 and making its Rugby World Cup debut, the stadium’s striking roof design is inspired by the tropical pandanus plant, native to the North Queensland region. Capacity: 25,000

Matches: Four pool matches

Stadiums have been selected in consultation with Host Governments for their facilities and availability, as well as ensuring a maximum reach of the tournament footprint for local and international rugby fans.

The next major milestone will be the announcement of the match schedule and ticket prices on Tuesday, 3 February 2026. Fans will then have an opportunity to secure tickets during an exclusive two-week Presale starting on 18 February 2026 at 12:00 AEDT. Fans must create a Men’s Rugby World Cup ticketing account at tickets.rugbyworldcup.com before 12:00 AEDT (GMT+11) on Tuesday, 17 February 2026 to be eligible to enter the Presale.

