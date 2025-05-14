Lusi Estrela, the head coach of the Indonesia Futsal women’s national team, said that the squad is ‘building a new identity’ following their exit in the quarterfinals of the AFC Futsal Women’s Asian Cup 2025.

After qualifying for the quarterfinals of the event as one of the two best third-placed teams, Indonesia just could not produce the goods against host China when they were thumped 6-0 at the HoHhot Sports Center in Hohhot, China.

“In the first 12 minutes, we played better and created promising opportunities. The first goal from China made us lose momentum,” said Estrela.

“The second goal in the second half greatly affected the physical and emotional condition of the players. We only had less than 24 hours to recover, while our opponents had a longer break. That had a big impact on our response in the second half.”

However, Estrela said that the team did well considering they were up against strong teams like Japan, Thailand, and Bahrain in the group stage.

And Indonesia were also just a step away from getting the chance to play in the FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup.

“This is the second time we have reached this phase. We are building a new identity—playing more courageously, more openly, and more confidently,” he added.

“We are only one step away from competing for a ticket to the FIFA World Cup. I am proud of all the players and staff.”

