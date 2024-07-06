Satoru Mochizuki, the head coach of the Indonesia women’s national team said the team is on track for their upcoming friendlies against Hong Kong.The team has been in centralised training in Jakarta since 25 June 2024 and where they will take on Hong Kong on 11 and 14 July 2024.”I think training like this is quite good enough. We still have two more training sessions where I hope we can further decide on the combination between players,” said Mochizuki after the test match against the PSF Boys’ Academy.”The test match has nothing to do with the opponent’s strength. We just train together and look at the new players.” #AFF

