Former champions Yangon United opened their campaign in the Myanmar National League 2024/25 with a 2-0 win over Rakhine United yesterday.Myanmar international David Htan nailed the opener in the 34th minute as Zaw Win Thein then added the second goal late in the 82nd minute.In the only other match of the day, Dagon Star United came back from a goal down to beat Thitsar Arman 3-1.Saw Myo Zaw gave Thitsar Arman the lead in the 37th minute before Dagon Star replied through Aung Thiha (61st minute), Aung Kyaw Naing (71st) and Zin Min Tun (83rd). #AFF

