The loss to Morocco ‘A’ might have been hard to accept but Singapore head coach Tatsuma Yoshida insisted that the team will ‘have to fully focus on this final preparation phase’.

Singapore were given some harsh lesson by Morocco ‘A’ with a 7-1 defeat that follows the 2-1 loss to Kyrgyzstan the team suffered in a friendly a few days earlier.

“It was a hard experience and defeat leaves a bitter taste,” said Yoshida to www.fas.org.sg

“Morocco A’ is probably the toughest opponent we have faced since I took charge. They are of a different calibre and this is something we need to accept and understand; if we do not, it will be difficult for us (to know how) to improve, so this should be a good learning experience for us.

“It was a good opportunity to play a strong opponent and we should not worry too much (about the result). As we look forward to the AFF Suzuki Cup, we have to fully focus on this final preparation phase when we get back as the team is aware of the hopes and expectations of the fans for us to do well in the tournament.”

The goals for Morocco ‘A’ were scored by Larbi Naji (17th minute), Walid Azaro (38th), Yahya Jabrane (47th, penalty), Ismail El Haddad (62nd and 85th), Adam Ennafati (75th) and Driss Fettouhi (80th) as Singapore pulled a goal back off Nazrul Nazari in the 88th minute.

“Our opponents (Morocco ‘A’) are on the same level or maybe better (than Saudi Arabia, whom we faced in June),” said Yoshida.

“While the team performance was not completely bad, the boys have to know that success (at the international level) is down to the small details, such as whether we play the ball forward after we win it, and how we compete for the second ball; we are still getting used to (doing better) with such ‘second actions’.”

Host Singapore’s first match in Group A of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 will be against Myanmar on 5 December 2021 at the National Stadium.

