Si Woo Kim fired a third round 6-under 66 at the PGA West Stadium Course on Saturday, keeping alive an outside chance of winning The American Express for the second time.

Kim, the first Asian winner in 2021, heads into the final round in tied fifth position, but trails surprise amateur leader, Nick Dunlap by seven strokes behind. Dunlap, the 20-year-old reigning U.S. Amateur winner, seized the 54-hole lead with a scintillating 12-under 60 at La Quinta Country Club, and holds a three-shot lead over second round leader Sam Burns (65/Stadium Course).

Dunlap’s 27-under 189 puts him in pole position to become the first amateur to win on the PGA TOUR in three decades, and also become second-youngest winner in the past 90 years.

It was a challenging day for two-time PGA TOUR winner K.H. Lee, who started the third round in joint third but he slid down the leaderboard after a 74 at the Stadium Course. Sungjae Im of Korea and Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei impressed at La Quinta, posting a 66 and 65 respectively for T12 at 18-under.

Japanese rookie Ryo Hisatsune finished a further two strokes back at T23 after a 68 at the Stadium Course. China’s Yuxin Lin sits at T39 with a 68, bringing his tally to 14-under 202.

Kim’s ball-striking accuracy continued to pay off as he has now gone bogey-free for the second straight day. Aside from missing only one fairway out of 28, he hit 32 out of 36 greens in regulation.

Starting from the 10th tee on Saturday, Kim, winner of The American Express in 2021, also relied on a hot putter on several occasions, rolling in a 33-footer for eagle on the 16th hole. Moments earlier, he sank a birdie from 24 feet on the 15th. Additional shots gained by Kim were from Hole Nos. 18, 4, and 8.

Despite his solid performance, he believes there were missed opportunities. “I played another solid round. I didn’t make any bogeys, but had some disappointing holes,” said Kim, who previously won the 2017 PLAYERS Championship amongst his four career TOUR titles to date.

“If only I could convert all those positive chances into birdies, I would have a good result tomorrow. I hope to prepare well and seize that chance tomorrow.”

Playing on a sponsor exemption, Dunlap, a sophomore at the University of Alabama, found himself with a genuine chance of becoming the first amateur winner on the PGA TOUR since Phil Mickelson in 1991.

After impressive rounds of 64 and 65, it became apparent that Dunlap’s best performance was yet to come. He delivered a career-low round that included an eagle, 10 birdies, and no bogeys en route to matching Patrick Cantlay’s record from the 2011 Travelers Championship.

“I’ve played four, I guess, PGA Tour-sanctioned events, counting the two U.S. Opens, I think those are different, they’re kind of their own animal. But, no, I’m still trying to learn as much as I can and how some of these golf courses are different from college, but they’re still similar,” said Dunlap.

“Playing in front of the crowds, and, no, I’ve enjoyed it. I’m going to stick to what I’ve been doing, and that’s just give myself as many birdie chances as possible.”

At 20 years and 29 days, Dunlap could potentially become the youngest amateur to win on the PGA TOUR since Chick Evans at the 1910 Western Open (20 years, 1 month, 15 days) if he secures the title on Sunday.

Third-Round Notes – Saturday, January 20, 2024

Weather: Overcast with light rain. High of 69. Wind SE 4-8 mph.

Cut: 66 professionals and one amateur at 13-under 203 from a field of 155 professionals and one amateur

Third-Round Leaderboard

Pos. Player R1 R2 R3 Total 1 Nick Dunlap (a) 64 NT 65 SC 60 LQ 189 (-27) 2 Sam Burns 66 LQ 61 NT 65 SC 192 (-24) 3 Justin Thomas 65 LQ 67 NT 61 SC 193 (-23) 4 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 63 LQ 67 NT 65 SC 195 (-21) T5 Five players – – 196 (-20)

