The result last night against Iraq may have been disappointing but for Indonesia defender Asnawi Mangkualam Bahar, he is still positive that his team can make the third round qualifiers of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Indonesia had to submit to Iraq 2-0 in their fifth tie of Group F second round qualifiers of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Jakarta.

“On behalf of the team, I would like to apologise to the supporters and fans because this result was not satisfactory,” said Asnawi after the game that was attended by more than 60,000 spectators at the stadium.

“We still have a chance to advance to the Third Round 3.On 11 June 2024, we will try our best to get the points so we can advance to the next round.”

In spite of the loss to Group F leaders Iraq last night, Indonesia are still second in Group F with seven points – one point ahead of third-placed Vietnam with six points.

Philippines are at the bottom of the group with just one point.

Indonesia just need to beat the Philippines in Jakarta on Tuesday to confirm their slot in the third round qualifiers of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Vietnam will be away to already qualified Iraq in Basra on the same day.

#AFF

#PSSI

