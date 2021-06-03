Sportscar Champion to race Giulia ETCR by Romeo Ferraris

Briton joins Stefano Coletti, Luca Filippi and Rodrigo Baptista in line-up

First all-electric, multi-brand touring car series begins on June 18-20

Romeo Ferraris have signed sportscar star Oli Webb as the fourth member of their PURE ETCR line-up for the 2021 season.

The 30-year-old Briton will race the Alfa Romeo Giulia ETCR by Romeo Ferraris in the world’s first all-electric, multi-brand touring car series, which begins at the team’s home circuit of Vallelunga on June 18-20.

Webb tested the Giulia ETCR by Romeo Ferraris for the first time at Vallelunga in May, evaluating the car with varying power levels and declaring himself impressed with the experience

The former single-seater star won races in British Formula Renault and F3, but achieved his greatest successes in sportscars; securing the 2014 European Le Mans Series crown and a Le Mans LMP2 podium before winning the Dubai 24 Hours the following year.

He has made seven appearances at the Le Mans 24 Hours and claimed a pair of top-five finishes on his electric racing debut in the Jaguar i-Pace eTrophy in Berlin last year.

Webb’s team-mates at Romeo Ferraris will be Monegasque Stefano Coletti, Italian Luca Filippi and Brazilian Rodrigo Baptista.

Oli Webb said: “I’m extremely excited to join PURE ETCR with Romeo Ferraris. It’s a new venture for me; my first time racing touring cars and also my first time in an electric series full-time. I can’t wait for the challenge and with limited testing ahead I’m excited to keep progressing my knowledge of the car and to keep working closely with the team for some great results in 2021.”

Michela Cerruti, Romeo Ferraris Operations Manager, said: “We are very happy to welcome Oliver to the team and to complete our line-up for PURE ETCR 2021. We have already worked well together at the Vallelunga tests in May, where Oliver contributed his experience with a very positive approach. Thanks to him, Stefano, Luca and Rodrigo, we will have a high-profile team that will allow us to take up the new challenge of electric racing”.

