The highly anticipated Futsal Thai League 2025/26 will start in two days.The likes of former champions Bluewave Chonburi will open their campaign away on Saturday, 10 May 2025 against Nonthaburi FC while another former winner Port will also be on the road against Thammasat Stallions.Defending champions Hongyen Thakam will see action a day later on Sunday against Suratthani. #AFF#FAT

