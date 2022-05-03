There’s no rest for the wicked in MotoGP™ as the premier riders and teams head back out on track for the hugely important Jerez Test. We’ll be offering the very best coverage throughout the day with interviews, analysis, highlights and more all available on motogp.com throughout the day.
With only four test days permitted during the season, these days are vital for the six factories to make improvements. Here’s what each marque will be focusing on:
What are riders hoping to try in Monday’s Official Test?
DUCATI
Following his Spanish Grand Prix victory, it’s clear to see that Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) has rediscovered the form and feeling that saw him dominate the final rounds of 2021. However, the work never stops and both Bagnaia and Miller will be working away on the finer details that have such a big impact in this ultra-competitive era of MotoGP™.
The bigger work is likely to come in the Pramac Racing box as both Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco look to dial in the fully-fledged GP22. Getting the power on the ground without spinning the rear tyre has been their issue all year long, can they find a solution on Monday?
YAMAHA
With Fabio Quartararo’s (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) wishes of more horsepower unable to be filled during the season, thanks to the season-long engine spec freeze, Yamaha will have to focus elsewhere. And that ‘elsewhere’ will most likely be addressing their lack of rear grip, something which Andrea Dovizioso (WithU RNF Yamaha) thinks is the key to unlocking more performance from the M1.
APRILIA
After losing their concession status at the Spanish Grand Prix, Aprilia have lost any further testing days making Monday even more important for them. We could see Aleix Espargaro firing out of pitlane on a regular basis as he looks to improve their clutch following another sluggish start. Meanwhile, Maverick Viñales will have to work on his one-lap pace after again being unable to make the most of his impressive race pace.
Plus, we might see either Espargaro or Viñales get a chance to try test rider Lorenzo Savadori’s “very different” RS-GP that he was riding at the Spanish Grand Prix.
SUZUKI
Both Alex Rins and Joan Mir have started the season well, despite not setting the world alight on Sunday. Their performance at the Spanish Grand Prix proves that work still needs to be done on the GSX-RR. One thing we will be keeping an eye on is a request from Rins for a higher downforce aero package. He commented that they were losing out in acceleration because the other bikes weren’t having to fight wheelie as much, so perhaps we’ll see Suzuki bring something new in the aero department
KTM
The boys in orange will be extremely busy on Monday after their 2022 has found reverse gear of late. They topped the Constructor and Team Championships after the opening two rounds but have failed to match that level since. The Austrian factory always have a huge parts list to work their way through at tests and we imagine that’ll be the same again on Monday.
HONDA
It’s also a huge day for HRC as they look to unlock the potential of their brand-new RC213V. Marc Marquez was their leading light on Sunday but still isn’t able to ride the bike how he wants to. After trying some radically different settings on Friday, the eight-time World Champion will again be looking to mould the bike to his strengths.