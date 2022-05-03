Just over three months remain until the top players on each team officially qualify for the 2022 Presidents Cup, with Scottie Scheffler sitting at the No. 1 position on the U.S. Team and Australia’s Cameron Smith leading the standings for the Internationals.

The Presidents Cup will be contested in Charlotte, North Carolina, at Quail Hollow Club for the first time in tournament history, where Captain Trevor Immelman’s International Team will look so secure its first win on U.S. soil against the U.S. Team led by Captain Davis Love III.

Smith, a five-time PGA TOUR winner, holds the No. 1 position in the International Team Standings, earning two of his five career titles this season alone. The 28-year-old started the year with a win at the Sentry Tournament of Champions before adding THE PLAYERS Championship to his resume with a victory in his adopted hometown of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

Smith will look to make his second appearance at the Presidents Cup after debuting in 2019 in his home country at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club, where he delivered a 1-1-1 record.

Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama, an eight-time PGA TOUR winner including this season’s ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP and Sony Open in Hawaii, and Korea’s Sungjae Im, a two-time TOUR champion, look set to make their fifth and second appearances respectively for the International Team where they are ranked second and third on the standings.

Im was one of the stars in the 2019 edition when he secured 3.5 points at Royal Melbourne in his debut appearance while Matsuyama holds a 6-7-4 record in the Presidents Cup.

Other Asian golfers in the running for the automatic top-8 qualifying places in the International Team include India’s Anirban Lahiri (No. 12) and Korea’s Si Woo Kim (No. 14). Lahiri became India’s first golfer to feature in the Presidents Cup in 2015 and made the team again in 2017 while Kim, the 2017 PLAYERS Championship winner, played in 2017.

In 2019, a record five Asian golfers – Matsuyama, Im, Chinese Taipei’s C.T. Pan, China’s Haotong Li and Korea’s Byeong Hun An – featured for the International Team.

World No. 1 Scheffler leads the standings for the U.S. Team with 18 events remaining before the qualification window closes following the 2022 BMW Championship. This season, the 25-year-old earned his first four PGA TOUR titles in the span of six starts, winning the WM Phoenix Open, Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play and the Masters.

In what would be his Presidents Cup debut, Scheffler brings a plethora of team match play experience as a member of the 2017 U.S. Walker Cup team and the winning 2021 U.S. Ryder Cup Team.

The top 10 for the U.S. Team remained unchanged following the completion of the Mexico Open at Vidanta, with Patrick Cantlay, Sam Burns, Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas rounding out the top five. Tony Finau, who made his debut at the 2019 Presidents Cup, moved from No. 24 up to No. 17 with a T2 finish in Mexico after closing in 63 to wind up one shot shy of winner Jon Rahm.

The only change inside the top 10 in the International Team standings was Canada’s Corey Conners moving up to No. 6, with Mexico’s Abraham Ancer dropping down to No. 7.

The qualification criteria for the U.S. Team and the International Team for the 2022 Presidents Cup are as follows:

United States Team

The top six (6) U.S. PGA TOUR members who have earned the most FedExCup points from the 2019 A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier through the 2022 BMW Championship, weighted as follows: 2019 A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier through 2020 BMW Championship:



1 FedExCup point = 0.5 point

2020 Safeway Open through 2021 BMW Championship:



1 FedExCup point = 1 points

2021 Fortinet Championship through 2022 BMW Championship:



1 FedExCup point = 3 points

Six (6) captain’s selections, to be named on August 29, 2022

NOTE: Presidents Cup points for FedExCup Playoffs Events will be weighted the same as World Golf Championships.

International Team

The top eight (8) international players (excluding those eligible for the European Ryder Cup team) from the Presidents Cup International Team Points List qualify, with the qualification system running from the 2021 Open Championship (July 2021) through the 2022 BMW Championship (August 2022) Presidents Cup International Team points earned from the 2022 PGA Championship through the 2022 BMW Championship will be multiplied by 1.25. The ranking will be determined by the average points awarded in the qualifying period

Four (4) captain’s selections will be named on August 29, 2022

The top 15 players in the International and U.S. Presidents Cup Team Standings as of May 2, 2022 are listed below.

UNITED STATES

Rank Last Week Player Points

1 1 Scottie Scheffler 10,368

2 2 Patrick Cantlay 7,306

3 3 Sam Burns 6,682

4 4 Collin Morikawa 6,015

5 5 Justin Thomas 5,775

6 6 Jordan Spieth 5,208

7 7 Xander Schauffele 4,859

8 8 Talor Gooch 4,662

9 9 Tom Hoge 4,549

10 10 Jason Kokrak 4,161

11 11 Billy Horschel 4,121

12 12 Max Homa 4,024

13 13 Kevin Kisner 3,946

14 14 Will Zalatoris 3,911

15 15 Dustin Johnson 3,615

INTERNATIONAL

Rank Last Week Player Country Points

1 1 Cameron Smith Australia 15.64

2 2 Hideki Matsuyama Japan 8.16

3 3 Sungjae Im South Korea 7.18

4 4 Joaquin Niemann Chile 6.16

5 5 Louis Oosthuizen South Africa 5.67

6 7 Corey Conners Canada 5.14

7 6 Abraham Ancer Mexico 4.97

8 8 Adam Scott Australia 4.48

9 9 Erik van Rooyen South Africa 4.36

10 10 Mackenzie Hughes Canada 4.09

11 12 Marc Leishman Australia 3.55

12 11 Anirban Lahiri India 3.50

13 13 Adam Hadwin Canada 3.26

14 15 Si Woo Kim South Korea 3.08

15 14 Sebastian Munoz Colomb 3.02

