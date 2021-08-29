A 2022 race seat with Aprilia – who Dovi has been testing for this year – is now off the cards after the Noale factory announced Viñales as Aleix Espargaro’s teammate, and it’s no secret that Dovi – as reported by Motorsport.com – is eager to return to a full-time premier class ride.

The experienced Italian could well be back on the grid in 2021 with Petronas Yamaha SRT according to several rumours, with it also being a real possibility that Dovizioso is one of the Independent Yamaha team riders in 2022.