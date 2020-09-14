Defending champions Chiangrai United made a winning restart to their campaign in the Toyota Thai League 1 last night when they edged Prachuap FC 1-0.

After more than five months break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there was an air of caution in the game although Chiangrai took just over half an hour to slot home the winner off Chotipat Poomkeaw.

The three points for Chiangrai saw them moving up to ninth from tenth as Prachuap continue to struggle at the wrong end of the 16-team league table.

On the other hand, former champions Muangthong United fell to a 1-0 loss on the road to Sukothai with the only goal of the game coming in nine minutes to the end through Ibson.

Chonburi FC were lucky to pick up the full points when they struggled to beat basement side Trat FC 3-2.

It was the visiting Trat side that went ahead early in the second minute through Ricardo Santos before Chonburi replied with the equaliser off Dragan Boskovic to put the score back on level terms at the half.

Trat again went ahead after the restart off Rangsan Wiroonsri as Chonburi became increasingly under pressure to get back into the game.

Caion then slotted the second equaliser for Chonburi on 61 minutes as he then converted a 79th minute penalty for the hard-fought win.

RESULTS

Chiangrai beat Prachuap 1-0

Suphanburi beat Nakhon Ratchasima 2-0

Sukothai beat Muangthong 1-0

Chonburi beat Trat 3-2

Samut Prakan beat Rayong 1-0

