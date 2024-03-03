Winning the first match of Deaf Futsal at the Turkish Winter Olympics was important for defending champions Iran as they will next face a gargantuan task against Italy next.

The Iran national Deaf Futsal team picked up their first win of the competition when they beat the Dutch national team 6-0.

Incidentally, the Italians were also on a positive note when they beat host Turkey by the same 6-0 scoreline.

Iran’s national Deaf Futsal team – winners at the last Deaf Futsal World Championship in Brazil a few months ago – is determined to win another crown at the Winter Olympics in Turkey.

The team under Reza Davarzani and Mohammad Ali Abbasi has opted for the use of a combination of the older more experienced players with the excitement of the younger lads.

Like this: Like Loading...