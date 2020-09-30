A solitary strike from Witan Sulaeman gave the Indonesia Under-19 team a well-deserved 1-0 over their counterparts from Dinamo Zagreb.

In the match that was played at the Maksimir Stadium Complex (which is the Dinamo Zagreb Academy), Witan scored the only goal of the game in the 38th minute with a close range effort from inside the box.

“The team is looking more stable with each friendly game. But obviously, there are areas which we need to improve on and continue to do the work,” said Indonesia U19 head coach Shin Tae-yong.

With the win over Dinamo Zagreb, the Indonesia U19 team completed seven friendlies since their arrival to Croatia at the start of the month.

They conceded a 3-0 loss to Bulgaria, a 7-1 defeat at the hands of Croatia and then a 3-3 draw against Saudi Arabia.

They played Qatar twice – a 2-1 win and then a 1-1 draw – before losing to Bosnia Herzegovina 1-0.

