With the world’s best players arriving in England over the coming days, World Rugby has today revealed the bold new medals for the 10th and largest Women’s Rugby World Cup ever staged.

Designed to reflect a tournament that is breaking boundaries on and off the pitch, the striking finalists medals will be awarded to the gold, silver and bronze-winning teams, while every one of the 512 players and management from all 16 nations will receive a participation medal to mark their role in this landmark event.

A MEDAL WORTHY OF CHAMPIONS

Crafted from a solid brass billet to stand the test of time, the finalists medals are framed by a precise and intricate Guilloché pattern, applied by a master goldsmith in England. At their heart sits the distinctive Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 logo, laser-engraved on a plate made from recycled whistles – a nod to the sport’s traditions and its commitment to sustainability.

The reverse features the brand-new Women’s Rugby World Cup Trophy, encircled by the names of all 16 participating teams a powerful symbol of the global game uniting for this generational moment.

Plated in Birmingham in gold, silver and bronze, each medal measures 65mm in diameter, 13mm thick and weighs 291 grams: a fitting prize for those who will inspire millions both on and off the field.

CELEBRATING EVERY PARTICIPANT

In keeping with Rugby World Cup’s proud tradition, every player and management will be honoured with a specially designed participation medal, crafted in England to mark their part in a record-breaking edition that has already sold more than 330,000 tickets – far surpassing all previous editions.

Presented in a bespoke 3D-printed display case, the machined aluminium medal features a sleek black anodised finish. Its oval-shaped form stands proudly above space for the medal, allowing recipients to showcase both keepsakes together. Like the finalists medals, the participation medal’s front carries the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 logo on a dynamic slant, echoing the energy of the women’s game.

The reverse pays tribute to all 16 teams, from defending champions New Zealand to debutants Brazil, who will make history as the first South American team to compete on this stage.

Excitement continues to build in England and around the world, with just over a week to go until a blockbuster opening match in Sunderland sees the hosts take on the USA. From 15 August, all 16 teams will be officially on English soil, ready to inspire fans, break records, and chase the sport’s ultimate prize.

Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 Managing Director, Sarah Massey said: “Unveiling the medals’ designs for this landmark tournament is an incredibly proud moment, they embody our bold ambition to deliver an event that will set new standards for women’s sport. For the athletes, who have dedicated the past few years to earning their place on this stage, these honours are far more than silverware; they are lasting symbols of a once-in-a-generation moment for rugby. With teams now arriving in England, the excitement and momentum are building rapidly, and we cannot wait for kick-off in just over a week.”

The finalists’ medals and the new Women’s Rugby World Cup Trophy will be presented at Allianz Stadium on Saturday, 27 September and Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 final.

