The 2027 World Mountain and Trail Running Championships have been awarded to the South African city of Cape Town, marking the first time the event will be held in Africa.

Following a successful joint application by Golazo South Africa, Athletics South Africa and Western Province Athletics, Cape Town’s iconic Table Mountain will provide a stunning location for the championships, which will take place from 6-10 October 2027.

Cape Town, known as the gateway to Africa, has a proven track record of staging major running events, including the Cape Town Marathon and the Two Oceans Marathon, one of the most scenic ultra-marathons in the world.

The organisers hope that this championship will not only highlight Africa’s immense potential in off-road running but also cement the continent’s status as a world-class host for endurance sports while also inspiring a new generation of African trail runners.

It will also provide the perfect opportunity for fans and runners from around the world to experience the continent’s natural beauty and rich culture, all from the vantage point of one of the most recognised natural wonders on Earth.

While Table Mountain boasts a unique flat-top peak, the trails around Cape Town feature significant elevation changes. Runners will face steep ascents and descents, particularly on Table Mountain and Lion’s Head, presenting a tough yet rewarding challenge.

There will also be a variety of terrains, from rugged, technical paths to fast descents, offering a diverse and challenging experience for runners of all levels. One of the biggest rewards will come in the form of the unparalleled panoramic views of the city, the Atlantic Ocean and the surrounding mountains.

The World Mountain Running Championships began in 1985 and was an annual fixture, while 2007 saw the first World Trail Championships. The two events merged in 2021 to become the World Mountain and Trail Running Championships and the event shifted to a biennial format with the first edition held in Chiang Mai, which was postponed by a year.

The 2023 edition was held in Innsbruck and Stubai, while this year’s championships will take place in Canfranc-Pirineos, Spain, between 25-28 September.

There are four senior championship races with individual and team medals awarded in each: classic (up and down), uphill, short trail and long trail. Along with an U20 championship race, there will also be mass participation and side events, allowing amateur runners to experience the thrill of the event.

It is estimated that about 1200 runners from more than 80 nations will compete in the championship races in 2027, while more than 2000 runners will take to the start line for the mass participation events.

“It is always exciting when a major athletics event is staged in a new continent for the first time, and this is no exception,” said World Athletics President Sebastian Coe. “Cape Town hosting the World Mountain and Trail Running Championships marks not only an exciting opportunity for the local area, but also for the sport as a whole. This will be the fifth global athletics event held in Africa within a 10-year period, and I have every faith that Cape Town will prove to be spectacular hosts of these championships.”

“On behalf of the partnership of the World Mountain Running Association, the International Association of Ultrarunners and the International Trail Running Association, we are delighted to bring the fourth World Mountain and Trail Running Championships to Africa,” the presidents of the three partner associations – Tomo Sarf, Nadeem Khan and Janet Ng – said in a joint statement. “The sensational views of Cape Town and Table Mountain will form a fitting backdrop to the WMTRC 27 and we are sure it will build on the forthcoming WMTRC 25 in Canfranc, Spain. Cape Town has had plenty of success from being the host of a number of prestigious international events and we are looking forward to enjoying the races on Table Mountain and the hospitality of the Cape. The standard of the bids for the event was very high and we also thank all those who took the time to submit their interest in hosting the event.”

“The Western Cape Government is delighted to welcome this exciting event to Cape Town,” said Ricardo Mackenzie, Provincial Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport, Western Cape Government. “This continues to show that the Western Cape Government is fast becoming the hub for major sporting events. Events of this nature bring a boost to our local economy and assist in creating many jobs. We can’t wait to welcome runners for this event to our picturesque city, where we offer some of the best views for mountain and trail running.”

“We are so excited for the mountain and trail running world to descend on Cape Town in 2027 for the very first African staging of the World Mountain and Trail Running Championships,” said Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. “There is surely no better backdrop to this prestigious event than our very own Wonder of the Natural World, the iconic Table Mountain. But runners should not be fooled by her beauty and her fame – Table Mountain’s rugged trails and steep elevations will pose a stern challenge to elite runners and mass participants alike. I cannot wait to welcome this wonderful event to Cape Town in October 2027, and to show the world why the Mother City is rightly considered one of the mass participation sports capitals of the world.”

“We are absolutely thrilled to have been awarded the opportunity to host these World Mountain and Trail Running Championships 2027,” said Bob Verbeeck, CEO of Golazo, the delivery partner for the championships.

“Following events like the Diamond League, the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meet in Nairobi, and the European Road Running Championships in Belgium – along with many other athletics and (trail) running events – this marks not only an exciting new milestone for our company, but also for Cape Town and South Africa. It also represents an important step forward for Golazo as we open a new office in Cape Town around this time, paving the way for many more exciting running and sporting events in the near future.”

World Athletics

