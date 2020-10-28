This year’s finest athletics achievements will be celebrated at the World Athletics Awards 2020, to be staged as a virtual event on Saturday 5 December and streamed live on the World Athletics YouTube channel.

This year’s ceremony will recognise exceptional achievement in what has been an extraordinary and unprecedented year, both on and off the fields of play, and celebrate the athletes who met the challenges of 2020 head-on to produce some of the finest performances in the history of our sport.

Once again, athletics fans from around the world will be invited to help select the male and female athletes of the year.

Commenting on the Award, World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said: “In a disruptive year our athletes continued to train hard and our event organisers went above and beyond to deliver four full Diamond League events and four Diamond League exhibition meetings, seven Continental Tour Gold events, a World Half Marathon Championships and a number of innovative virtual events including the Ultimate Garden Clash. Whilst this was not the year any of us had planned for, I am proud of our athletes, our meeting organisers and the World Athletics team for their tenacity and determination. This is what we will celebrate at this year’s Annual Awards.”

Eight awards, including those in three new categories, will be presented:

Male and Female Athlete of the Year

These awards recognise the top-performing athletes of the year. A three-way voting process – split between the World Athletics Council, the World Athletics Family, and the worldwide community of athletics fans – will determine the five men and five women finalists.

The nominees for Male Athlete of the Year will be announced on Monday 2 November and the nominees for Female Athlete of the Year on Tuesday 3 November.

President’s Award

This award recognises and honours exceptional service to athletics.

Coaching Achievement Award

Given to a coach who has helped athletes thrive, particularly in this difficult year.

Covid Inspiration Award

This award will recognise an individual or group of individuals whose efforts, despite the challenges of 2020, have resulted in the delivery of a particularly inspiring athletics event or experience.

Member Federations Award

Like the Covid Inspiration Award, this honour will recognise a member federation that has managed to deliver an uplifting athletics event, development event or experience in spite of this year’s challenges.

Athletes Community Award

A special award from the athletes to a group of individuals who have helped and supported them and their communities throughout trying times.

Athletics Photograph of the Year

Awarded to the best athletics photograph of 2020, as decided by an expert panel of judges.

The voting process for the Athlete of the Year awards will open next week. Further information about the World Athletics Awards 2020 will be announced in the weeks leading up to the event. – World Athletics

Like this: Like Loading...