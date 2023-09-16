World Athletics regrets to announce that the World Athletics Cross Country Championships 2024 will no longer be held in Medulin and Pula in Croatia.

World Athletics believes that preparations have not advanced sufficiently for Medulin and Pula to host the event on February 10 next year, as scheduled.

However, World Athletics is in advanced negotiations with an alternative host in Europe with a view to staging the event in March 2024.

The new host will be announced before the end of September.

World Athletics looks forward to working with Croatia on future events.

World Athletics

