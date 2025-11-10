The World Athletics Cross Country Championships Tallahassee 26 (WXC Tallahassee 26) is proud to unveil the official medal design for the highly anticipated event, taking place in just two months, on 10 January 2026.

A bold and symbolic creation designed by Florida State University Athletics Hall of Famer and 2008 US Olympian Rafeeq Curry, the design brings together local culture, natural beauty and the enduring spirit of athletic performance.

“I drew inspiration from the culture of Florida, cross country, and the flow state – that rare alignment where a clear goal meets a worthy challenge,” said Curry. “The body and mind rise instinctively to meet it. It’s the peak experience where athletes and artists perform at their highest level.”

The medal’s engraved lines symbolise both terrain and movement – echoing Florida’s rivers and rolling hills. At the top, radiating sunrays embody Florida’s global moniker, The Sunshine State, while an arrowhead pattern honours the Apalachee people – native tribe in the Tallahassee region – as an acknowledgment of the land’s deep cultural legacy.

The WXC Tallahassee 26 event logo is at the centre of the design, prominently placed to establish the global recognition of the race. The base of the medal includes carefully etched waves to reflect Florida’s distinct coastal geography and surrounding lakes and rivers.

The ribbon design complements this vision, with a seamless gradient and a rising wave leading to the sun, a reflection of both natural elements and the spirit of competition. The waveforms mirror Florida’s dynamic environment, reflecting fluidity and motion. The sunrise represents the energy of daybreak, early starts, and the quiet intensity before the race begins.

After more than three decades, the World Athletics Cross Country Championships returns to the United States, placing Tallahassee on a global stage as a premier destination for sport and culture. The event will be broadcast to more than 70 nations worldwide, showcasing Tallahassee’s scenic landscapes, dynamic culture, and legendary hospitality. – worldathletics.org

Event details

Date: 10 January 2026

10 January 2026 Location: Apalachee Regional Park – Tallahassee, Florida, USA

