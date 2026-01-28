World Rugby has today announced LIQUI MOLY as an Official Partner and the Official Motor Lubricants Partner of Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 and Women’s Rugby World Cup 2029, both to be hosted in Australia. The multi‑event agreement strengthens World Rugby’s growing commercial family and aligns the sport with one of the world’s leading motor oil and additive specialists.

Founded in Germany and distributing its premium products in around 150 countries worldwide, LIQUI MOLY brings more than six decades of engineering expertise and a global reputation for quality, performance and reliability. The company’s portfolio covers motor oils, additives, vehicle care and service products, all developed to the highest standards of precision and innovation.

The partnership continues LIQUI MOLY’s long-standing and high-profile commitment to international sport. The brand already features prominently across elite global competitions, including Formula 1, MotoGP, the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup, the IHF Handball World Championship, and leading football properties. The collaboration with Rugby World Cup marks LIQUI MOLY’s first major investment in international rugby and further elevates the brand’s visibility across new sporting audiences.

World Rugby Chief Revenue Officer Michel Poussau said: “We are delighted to welcome LIQUI MOLY to the Rugby World Cup commercial family as Official Partner. Their global footprint, dedication to premium quality and strong record of supporting worldclass sport make them an ideal partner as we build toward two landmark Rugby World Cups in Australia. Their commitment reflects the increasing appeal of rugby on the global stage and the strength of our long-term hosting model.”

LIQUI MOLY Marketing Director, Marco Esser added: “We are excited to collaborate with World Rugby for the first time ever. As we are true sport enthusiasts, this intensive and action-packed sport feels like a natural fit for our sponsorship activities. The Rugby World Cups in Australia allow us to connect to passionate fans worldwide and therefore gain more brand awareness in promising markets.”

The partnership will provide LIQUI MOLY with extensive brand visibility across both tournaments, including in-stadia, digital, and event wide integrations, connecting the brand with millions of fans across Australia and worldwide.

Men’s and Women’s Rugby World Cups in Australia in 2027 and 2029 form part of rugby’s long-term hosting strategy designed to accelerate global growth, competitive balance and commercial strength.

The next major milestone will be the announcement of the match schedule and ticket prices on Tuesday, 3 February 2026. Fans will then have an opportunity to secure tickets during an exclusive two-week Presale starting on 18 February 2026 at 12:00 AEDT. Fans must create a Men’s Rugby World Cup ticketing account at tickets.rugbyworldcup.com before 12:00 AEDT (GMT+11) on Tuesday, 17 February 2026 to be eligible to enter the Presale. – WORLD RUGBY

