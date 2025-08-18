World Rugby has unveiled the most comprehensive study to date on the rise, relevance, and reach of women’s rugby, offering a strategic roadmap to help the game unlock the full commercial potential of women’s rugby globally.

Download the full report HERE

World Rugby has unveiled the most comprehensive study to date on the rise, relevance, and reach of women’s rugby, offering a strategic roadmap to help the game unlock the full commercial potential of women’s rugby globally.

Drawing on newly commissioned research from seven global markets and wider market analysis, as well as new in-depth studies on fan, broadcast and commercial trends, the blueprint for growth highlights five game-changer focus areas that will propel the sport to new heights on and off the pitch:

Make it impossible to miss women’s rugby: Expand broadcast deals, boost digital exposure, and create more accessible live experiences. Empower players to tell their stories: Support athlete-led content to inspire loyalty among younger, digital-first, and diverse audiences. Give fans even more opportunities to watch stars of the game: Convert tournament-driven spikes into sustained year-round engagement through storytelling, visibility, and clear links to domestic competitions. Continue to grow the playing pathways: Build diverse competition structures from schools to social play to expand the player base and grassroots passion. Lean into fluid fandom: Adapt the rugby product globally and locally to broaden access and connect with new audiences.

Published on the eve of the biggest and boldest Women’s Rugby World Cup to date, the report clearly articulates why women’s rugby will drive commercial, fan and participation growth in the sport as a whole, creating compelling benefits for national unions, governments and competition owners alike.

The time is now for women’s rugby. Women’s elite sport is projected to generate £1.8 billion globally by 2025 (Deloitte). Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 is forecast to attract up to 400,000 attendees, 50 million global viewing hours and attract a whole new fanbase for rugby – a generational moment following a huge interest spurt that has seen record attendances set and smashed and new competitions established in several nations in a three-year super growth period since the previous Women’s Rugby World Cup.

World Rugby Chief Executive Alan Gilpin said: “This report’s insights are compelling and reinforce why women’s rugby is central to our strategy to grow the sport’s reach, relevance and impact. With clear focus areas, we are ready to lead in partnership with unions worldwide, and accelerate out of the back of what we know will be a game-changing Women’s Rugby World Cup in England 2025.”

World Rugby Chief of Women’s Rugby Sally Horrox added: “Women’s rugby stands on the brink of something extraordinary. Powered by world-class athletes, a passionate and growing fanbase, and a global calendar featuring Women’s Rugby World Cups in England, Australia and the USA, the sport represents one of the most dynamic opportunities in global sport. Unlocking its full potential requires strategic focus, sustained investment, and collective commitment.”

Key findings from the report include:

Rapid fan growth

49% of fans have joined in the last two years.

Engagement up 65% over the past four years, rising to 72% in South Africa and 69% in the USA.

Fans are younger (29% under 35), more gender-balanced (43% female), and family-oriented (50% with children).

Global attendances continue to break records, including 66,000 for one day of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games women’s rugby sevens.

Visibility matters

50% of fans cite increased broadcast and digital visibility as their entry point into the sport.

Major tournaments are a key driver, with interest especially high in France (40%) and the UK (36%).

Powerful personalities are driving fan connection

39% of fans say player visibility has increased their engagement.

USA’s Ilona Maher has 8.7m social followers, while Australia’s following is up 985% in 18 months.

The commercial opportunity

73% of fans agree brands play an authentic role in boosting visibility.

Merchandise-buying women’s rugby fans spend 16% more than men’s rugby fans.

World Rugby will be hosting a webinar on the report’s findings on Tuesday, 2 September, 2025 (held twice to account for global time zones) at 08:00 BST (GMT+1) and 16:00 BST. For further details and to register, please click the link for the time you wish to register for.

