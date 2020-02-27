Before the action begins on track, the 28th of February, all 19 WorldSBK and 24 WorldSSP riders posed for the traditional family Official Chevron picture in front of the picturesque island coastline. Hosting the first round of the 2020 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship, the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit is the perfect background for the WorldSBK Official Chevron picture.

With the off season ending today, Friday marks the beginning of an exciting new decade for the WorldSBK Championship. Riders and teams are ready to head into the new season and challenge reigning WorldSBK World Champion Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) and reigning WorldSSP World Champion Randy Krummenacher (now at MV Agusta Reparto Corse).