Dorna WSBK Organization (DWO) is thrilled to confirm the Foxtel Group as the home of WorldSBK in Australia from 2023 until 2026, with the Australian broadcaster also confirming a new five-year deal to show MotoGP™ exclusively live on Fox Sports and Kayo from 2022 onwards.

The landmark deal confirms Fox Sports as the home of motorsport with WorldSBK and MotoGP™ joining Supercars and Formula 1 in the strongest line up of motorsports available anywhere to Australian fans.

The Foxtel Group will remain the exclusive home of WorldSBK from 2023 until 2026 for Australian fans, who will be able to enjoy WorldSBK, WorldSSP and WorldSSP300 races live on Foxtel and Kayo, including live coverage of the WorldSBK Tissot Superpole qualifying.



Amanda Laing Foxtel Group Chief Content and Commercial Officer.

“With 2.4 million households now watching sport on Foxtel and Kayo, up 26% on last year, the Foxtel Group provides the largest audience of sports fans in the country.”

“This exclusive multi-year deal sees us secure the free and paid rights with MotoGP™ and the exclusive renewal of our rights with WorldSBK, cementing our unrivalled motorsport offering and again highlighting Foxtel and Kayo as the go-to destinations for sports fans in Australia.”

Manel Arroyo, Chief Commercial Officer, Dorna Sports.

“We are thrilled to renew our valuable partnership with the Foxtel Group. This renewal will ensure that our Championship will be available to the largest audience of fans across Australia and will benefit from the experience of the Foxtel Group in broadcasting motorsport competition, including WorldSBK and MotoGP™.”

