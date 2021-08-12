Football Australia have announced that they have commenced a recruitment process for the appointment of the next head coach of the ‘Olyroos’ – Australia’s U-23 men’s national football team.

Following the recent conclusion of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Socceroos head coach Graham Arnold and his staff will shift their focus solely to the Socceroos’ FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ campaign.

Arnold was appointed to lead the Socceroos through to the conclusion of Australia’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ campaign in March 2018.

Five months later, it was confirmed that Arnold and his staff would also take charge of Australia’s U-23 men’s national football team program, with the aim of growing Australia’s elite player pool and streamlining Olyroos representatives into the Socceroos set-up post-Tokyo being key objectives.

For more, please click on https://www.footballaustralia.com.au/news/football-australia-acknowledges-arnold-olyroos-staff-ahead-recruitment-process

