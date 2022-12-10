There were race winners, pole-sitters, fastest lap-setters and lap leaders aplenty during the 2022 WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup. Here’s a recap.

RACE WINS:

4: Mikel Azcona (BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR)

3: Gilles Magnus (Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS)

2: Nathanaël Berthon (Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS)

2: Néstor Girolami (ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR)

2: Rob Huff (Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición)

2: Santiago Urruia (Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR)

1: Norbert Michelisz (BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR)

POLE POSITIONS:

3: Néstor Girolami (ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR)

2: Mikel Azcona (BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR)

1: Mehdi Bennani (Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS)

1: Nathanaël Berthon (Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS)

1: Gilles Magnus (Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS)

1: Santiago Urruia (Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR)

FASTEST LAPS:

4: Rob Huff (Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición)

3: Mikel Azcona (BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR)

3: Gilles Magnus (Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS)

2: Nathanaël Berthon (Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS)

2: Norbert Michelisz (BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR)

1: Esteban Guerrieri (ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR)

1: Santiago Urruia (Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR)

LAPS LED:

61: Mikel Azcona (BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR)

57: Gilles Magnus (Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS)

52: Néstor Girolami (ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR)

50: Nathanaël Berthon (Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS)

26: Rob Huff (Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición)

22: Santiago Urruia (Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR)

9: Norbert Michelisz (BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR)

8: Yann Ehrlacher (Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR)

7: Yvan Muller (Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR)

4: Esteban Guerrieri (ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR)

3: Ma Qing Hua (Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR)

2: Attila Tassi (LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler, Honda Civic Type R TCR)

1: Dániel Nagy (Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición)

QUALIFYING LAP RECORDS SET:

3: Néstor Girolami (ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR): WTCR Clean Fuels for All Race of France, WTCR Race of Italy, WTCR Race of Alsace GrandEst

1: Mikel Azcona (BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR): WTCR Race of Bahrain

1: Mehdi Bennani (Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS): WTCR Race of Germany

1: Nathanaël Berthon (Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS): WTCR Race of Saudi Arabia

1: Gilles Magnus (Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS): WTCR Race of Spain

RACE LAP RECORDS SET:

3: Mikel Azcona (BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR): WTCR Clean Fuels for All Race of France, WTCR Race of Hungary, WTCR Race of Alsace GrandEst

2: Gilles Magnus (Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS): WTCR Race of Spain, WTCR Race of Saudi Arabia

1: Nathanaël Berthon (Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS): WTCR Race of Italy

1: Rob Huff (Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición): WTCR Race of Portugal

1: Norbert Michelisz (BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR): WTCR Race of Bahrain

