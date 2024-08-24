China’s Fan Hong Xuan and Radithya Bayu Wardhana of Indonesia will face each other in tomorrow’s men’s singles finals after successfully prevailing over the two top favourites of the Badminton Asia U-17 & U-15 Junior Championships 2024 at the Chengdu University of Traditional Chinese Medicine today.

Unseeded Fan secured his place in the finals after dispatching top seed Lee Yu-Jui with a swift and straightforward 28-minute 21-19, 21-13 win while Radithya kept alive Indonesia’s hope of ending a 10-year title drought in the men’s singles after a hard three-game win over second seed Tankara Gnana Dattu Talasila of India.

Radithya overcame a hard 54-minute battle, bouncing back from a game down to upset the Indian 9-21, 21-13, 21-13 to become the only second Indonesian player after Firman Abdul Kholik (2013) to play in U-17 men’s singles finals.

Top seed and defending champion Yataweemin Ketklieng lived up to her top billing as she stormed into her second consecutive women’s singles finals after brushing aside China’s Sun Yi Fei in a 59-minute closely fought contest which ended in the Thai winning 22-20, 19-21, 21-14.

Yataweemin will be seeking to be the first player to win a back-to-back title when she faces China’s Shi Si Chen tomorrow.

Shi had earlier secured her final spot with a hard-earned 9-21, 21-19, 21-18 win over second seed and compatriot Yin Yi Qing.

Indonesian young pair Muhammad Rizki Mubarrok/Raihan Daffa Pramono take on Chinese pair Tu Yi Chen/Wei Jian Zhen in the men’s doubles while Liu Yi Nuo/Xu Xiu Yanand Li Meng Han/Li Yue Yu will battle against each other in an all-Chinese U-17 women’s doubles finals.

In the mixed doubles finals, China’s third seed Feng Yi Lang/Tan Ke Xuan will be up against Chinese Taipei’s Lin Shen-Min/Liao Pin-Chen.

UAE’s Riyan Malhan, the tournament’s top seed, succumbed to a straight-set loss at the hands of China’s Qian Jia Xing 21-16, 21-17 in today’s semifinals.

Qian has Chuang Yun Neng, who prevented an all-Chinese U15 men’s singles finals after defeating Fu Zi Tong 21-19, 18-21, 21-13, as his opponent in the finals.

The women’s singles final is headed for an exciting clash as the top two seeds clash, India’s Tanvi Patri and Nguyen Thi Thu Huyen face each other after dumping their semi-finals opponents today.

Patri defeated Thai Kungkaew Kakanik 21-19, 21-10 while Nguyen, hoping to become Vietnam’s first-ever winner in the tournament, secured her final spot after overcoming Liu Yu Tong of China 21-18, 17-21, 21-19.

It will be a Chinese Taipei-China final in the U15 men’s doubles with Chen Yu Xiang/Kao En Chi battling against Chinese third seed pair Lai Yu Hao/Liu Yun Hao.

The women’s doubles finals will pit Hong Kong China’s Au-Yeung Wing Chi/Ip Sumagainst Korean pair Lee Yun Seo/Park Yu Jeong while Kao En Chi/Chang Li Sin of Chinese Taipei will face Korea’s Seo Hyun Kyu/Park Yoo Jeong in the mixed doubles finals.

For full results:

https://bwf.tournamentsoftware.com/tournament/5bdc94dd-7c6d-43d8-9dde-8a13d92bdff5/matches/20240824

#BadmintonAsia #U17JuniorChampionships2024 #U15JuniorChampionships2024 #Badminton

Like this: Like Loading...