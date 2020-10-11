|
Yamaha Motor Europe, FIM Europe and Dorna WSBK Organization (DWO) are pleased to announce the 2021 Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup, which will take place alongside six rounds of the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship.
Following a collaboration between Yamaha Motor Europe, FIM Europe and Dorna WSBK Organization (DWO) supported by JiR (Japan Italy Racing), this unique new serie was initialy scheduled for the 2020 season before the coronavirus pandemic led to its postponement. The Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup will be back for more action in 2021 and will give young riders the opportunity to compete in a professional and competitive environment.
Designed with the aim to become a first step for young riders on the ‘Road to WorldSBK’, the Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup will be open to riders between 12 and 20 years old, with a maximum of 36 riders on the grid. The new series will be contested exclusively on a Yamaha YZF-R3, a multiple race winner in the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship. Each of the six rounds will host two races; making it a 12-race series.