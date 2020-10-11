Martin de Graaff, FIM Europe President said:

“This new Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup is part of our aim at FIM Europe, young riders preparing for European and World Championship racing. It fits exactly in our program. For young riders, the opportunity to compete at this level, in front of important World Championship teams and, coronavirus permitting of course, a large number of spectators, must be a dream. FIM Europe would like to thank both Yamaha Motor Europe and DWO for this opportunity.”



Alberto Barozzi, Yamaha Motor Europe bLU cRU Racing Manager explained:

"We have been overwhelmed by the response to the new Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup for 2021. After being forced to cancel the series this year due to the coronavirus, we expect a renewed high interest from European riders looking to take their first steps on the world stage. We've also been pleasantly surprised by just how many riders from overseas, especially from countries in Asia and South America, see the series as the ideal stepping stone to racing in Europe. This was always our goal; to make the championship accessible to all riders, regardless of their nationality and I think the level of interest shows we've achieved this. FIM Europe and DWO share our goal and we are so proud of it. We are happy to be the first step on the 'Road to WorldSBK', marking a clear inspiration for the new generation. Young riders looking to showcase their talents to a truly international audience will need to be quick, only 36 will have the opportunity to realise their dream, registration for the inaugural Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup will close on 15th December 2020."

Gregorio Lavilla, WorldSBK Executive Director Sporting and Organization deptartments commented:

“After the difficult situation of 2020, the Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup will go ahead in 2021, welcoming more fresh, young talent to the WorldSBK paddock. With a main focus on giving young, up-and-coming talent a chance to be part of the ‘Road to WorldSBK’ projects, the competition level will be very high and very entertaining, whilst also being a Championship where riders can master their trade and grow in stature. Having one of the most iconic manufacturers in history collaborating with WorldSBK in providing support and resources to the next generation of WorldSBK stars is of great importance, whilst more on-track racing in 2021 will offer further edge-of-your-seat action.”