Yangon United have signed Colombian Jose Valencia to sharpen their frontline for the remaining campaign in the Myanmar National League 2023.

The city side is currently second in the standings – just two points behind leaders and defending champions Shan United.

“I am thrilled to receive the offer from Yangon United, and this is a great opportunity for me. Moreover, this is my very first time in Myanmar, and joining Yangon United is beyond my expectation,” said Valencia.

The striker comes with a wealth of experience having played for Colombian club Santa Fe, Major League Soccer (MLS) side Portland Timbers FC and also Club Olimpo in Argentina.

He had also played for Portuguese club Feirense and Ecuador club Delfin – which made the Round of 16 in the 2020 Copa Libertadores.

Valencia had also represented the Colombian Under-20 National Team in the 2011 FIFA U20 World Cup.

