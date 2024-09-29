Suteepat Prateeptienchai put the finishing touches to a classy wire-to-wire win at the Yeangder TPC in Chinese-Taipei today after signing off with a three-under-par 69 for a two-shot victory.

After a brilliant week of front running the 31-year-old Thai finished the US$1million event on 21-under, holding off Asian Tour number one John Catlin, who claimed second place after a typically strong closing 65. The American had an explosive start, making birdie on his first five holes.

Miguel Tabuena from the Philippines was outright third, one shot back, following a 70, while Lee Chieh-po from Chinese-Taipei was fourth, another stroke behind, after a 67, at Linkou International Golf & Country Club.

“I love Taiwan!” said Suteepat, whose other win on the Asian Tour also came in Chinese-Taipei, at last year’s Taiwan Glass Taifong Open – where he won by four.

“It was tough today, because of the wind and good players followed me. I saw Catlin’s score and then got nervous.”

He had a two-shot cushion at the start of the day and despite Catlin’s brilliant start he was in complete control until a wobble towards the end when he bogeyed 15 and 16.

With Catlin, playing two groups ahead, making a birdie on the par-five 18th, it meant Suteepat arrived at the last with a one-shot lead. However, any thoughts of the event going into extra holes where quickly dispelled when he found the front of the green in two and nearly holed his chip for an eagle before tapping in for a birdie.

“Got into trouble on 15 where I went over the green and then found a greenside bunker on 16. But I kept thinking I am still the leader, and I must hold on. This means a lot; an exemption for two years [on the Asian Tour] is amazing!”

It is only the second wire-to-wire win of the year, with Catlin having recorded the other at the Saudi Open presented by PIF.

The victory comfortably surpassed Suteepat’s best performance this year which was joint sixth in the Mandiri Indonesia Open in August, and he moves from 47th on the Asian Tour Order of Merit to eighth.

It also means Suteepat has impressively tasted victory again in just his second season on the Asian Tour. Last year was his first full season, after having earned his card by winning the 2022 Asian Development Tour Order of Merit, helped by three magnificent wins in Indonesia.

Catlin, also winner of the International Series Macau presented by Wynn this year and leader of The International Series Rankings, put the pressure on further by making birdie on the seventh and went out in six-under-par 30.

It’s no wonder Suteepat took notice, especially when Catlin made birdie on 10, but fortunately for the Thai leader the birdies dried up for the in-form American, who dropped his only shot of the day on 16 before one last throw of the dice with a birdie on the last.

“It was windy, it was difficult, it was rainy – I think we saw pretty much saw every possible weather out there,” said Catlin, winner of this event in 2016.

“I handled it pretty well; I guess all my years in Europe paid off today.

“I hit the ball much better today than I did yesterday and that gave me a lot more chances and I was able to convert a couple of them. I had a couple stone dead so that always helps. I just kept having fun and enjoying playing golf.”

He now has a huge 1,146.83 points lead on the Merit list over second placed David Puig from Spain. With nine events remaining it will taking something exceptional for someone to catch him.

Suteepat will have another chance to make the most out of his affinity for Chinese-Taipei next week as the Asian Tour stays in country for the Mercuries Taiwan Masters at Taiwan Golf & Country Club.

Scores after round 4 of the Yeangder TPC, being played at Linkou International G&CC, a par-72, 7,108-yard course (am – denotes amateur):

267 – Suteepat Prateeptienchai (THA) 64-66-68-69.

269 – John Catlin (USA) 69-67-68-65.

270 – Miguel Tabuena (PHI) 67-67-66-70.

271 – Lee Chieh-po (TWN) 68-70-66-67.

272 – Pavit Tangkamolprasert (THA) 68-68-67-69.

274 – Tomoyo Ikemura (JPN) 68-70-67-69, Sarit Suwannarut (THA) 69-67-68-70.

275 – Wang Wei-hsuan (TWN) 65-70-71-69, Kazuki Higa (JPN) 70-69-64-72.

276 – Hsieh Chi-hsien (TWN) 70-69-70-67, Richard T. Lee (CAN) 68-68-72-68, Shotaro Ban (USA) 69-67-71-69, Kyongjun Moon (KOR) 70-67-70-69, Tatsunori Shogenji (JPN) 72-66-69-69, Charlie Lindh (SWE) 69-70-64-73.

277 – Danthai Boonma (THA) 72-67-70-68, Hung Chien-yao (TWN) 68-67-72-70, Sadom Kaewkanjana (THA) 67-67-72-71, Genki Okada (JPN) 71-68-67-71.

278 – Austen Truslow (USA) 69-72-67-70, Liu Yung-hua (TWN) 69-69-73-67, Yubin Jang (KOR) 70-65-70-73.

279 – Atiruj Winaicharoenchai (THA) 67-71-71-70, Yuvraj Singh Sandhu (IND) 65-71-74-69, Aaron Wilkin (AUS) 72-68-71-68, Settee Prakongvech (THA) 69-65-73-72, Lu Wei-chih (TWN) 66-69-71-73.

280 – Carlos Pigem (ESP) 67-70-72-71, Stefano Mazzoli (ITA) 69-66-73-72, Chapchai Nirat (THA) 70-68-70-72, Nitithorn Thippong (THA) 71-67-69-73.

281 – K.P. Lin (TWN) 68-70-72-71, Jeunghun Wang (KOR) 70-69-72-70, Karandeep Kochhar (IND) 67-68-73-73, Jaco Ahlers (RSA) 69-68-71-73, Ajeetesh Sandhu (IND) 67-72-69-73, Yeongsu Kim (KOR) 71-67-70-73.

282 – Ian Snyman (RSA) 74-66-70-72, Junggon Hwang (KOR) 72-69-70-71.

283 – Justin Warren (AUS) 72-69-68-74, Jose Toledo (GTM) 67-74-68-74, Mingyu Cho (KOR) 70-70-70-73, Rattanon Wannasrichan (THA) 72-66-71-74, Jazz Janewattananond (THA) 69-69-73-72, Michael Maguire (USA) 73-67-71-72, Jbe Kruger (RSA) 70-69-69-75, Justin Quiban (PHI) 68-68-75-72.

284 – Jared Du Toit (CAN) 69-70-72-73, Miguel Carballo (ARG) 70-70-72-72, Michael Tran (VNM) 72-68-72-72, Chanmin Jung (KOR) 72-69-74-69.

285 – William Harrold (ENG) 70-67-73-75, Phachara Khongwatmai (THA) 69-68-73-75, Trevor Simsby (USA) 73-68-69-75, Brendan Jones (AUS) 68-72-71-74, Maverick Antcliff (AUS) 68-69-75-73.

286 – Bjorn Hellgren (SWE) 73-68-70-75, Poom Saksansin (THA) 73-68-72-73, Travis Smyth (AUS) 70-71-73-72, Taehoon Ok (KOR) 67-74-74-71, Tsai Tsung-yu (TWN) 71-70-74-71, Siddikur Rahman (BAN) 72-69-76-69.

287 – Shiv Kapur (IND) 68-70-72-77, Kristoffer Broberg (SWE) 69-72-74-72.

288 – Andrew Dodt (AUS) 69-70-73-76, Poosit Supupramai (THA) 73-66-75-74, Lachlan Barker (AUS) 71-70-75-72.

289 – Fan Chiang Hao-chuan (TWN) 70-71-70-78, Harrison Crowe (AUS) 70-71-72-76, Berry Henson (USA) 73-68-73-75.

290 – Jordan Zunic (AUS) 66-72-75-77.

