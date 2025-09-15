Young Elephants FC have taken the lead in the Lao Premier League 2025/26 after three matches into the new season.

And this week, Young Elephants nailed a late winner for their 2-1 away win over Salavan United.In the keenly contested first half at the Salavan Provincial Stadium, the home team took the lead after the break through Tsukasa Shimomura in the 61st minute.However, Young Elephants fought back with two goals through Luan Borges in the 68th minute and then the winner from Anousone Xaypanya, two minutes to the end.The win gave Young Elephants their third full points in three matches after beating Savannakhet 5-1 in their opening game of the season and then 6-0 victory over Lao Army FC.In the meantime, GB FC are second with two wins from two matches – beating Savannakhet 3-0 and then 4-2 past Lao Army FC.Ezra FC are third. #AFFPhotos Courtesy #SalavanUnited

Like this: Like Loading...