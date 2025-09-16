The Red Bull KTM rider tops testing by a margin but it’s the new V4-powered YZR-M1 that gets the paddock talking on Monday.

Sprint. Grand Prix. Celebrate. Test. The San Marino GP’s emotions and celebrations are parked and just a few hours later, it’s back to business for the post-round test. Taking top spot after Sunday frustrations, Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) set the pace on Monday ahead of Alex Marquez (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) and Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia Racing).

KTM: finding form after San Marino GP struggles

KTM had a fair dosage of ill fortune on Sunday but on Monday, Acosta had the hammer down from the start and topped the timesheets. Leading throughout the afternoon, he was close to the sub-90s barrier in the second session and finished with 0.340s advantage, despite not being entirely happy in the fast corners. Teammate Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) continued until the chequered flag and improved late on, finishing in 14th.

Enea Bastianini (Red Bull KTM Tech 3) and teammate Maverick Viñales also got down to business with ‘The Beast’ working on plenty of setup ideas and the #12 on getting strength and muscle back in his injured shoulder. Viñales improved his time in the final hour of the day, showing that the hard work was worthwhile. Test rider Dani Pedrosa Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) was also in action and sported a swingarm update and new rear exhaust. Bastianini concluded the day with 12th, one place ahead of Viñales with Pedrosa 21st, just 1.9s from P1.

DUCATI: Pecco crashes with old aero, Alex Marquez P2

Working on electronics, consistency and trying to improve corner entry, Alex Marquez was top Ducati at the end of the day and was content in second. Teammate Fermin Aldeguer (BK( Gresini Racing MotoGP) likewise carried out plenty of electronics work and with some focus on time attacks, taking tenth overall. In the VR46 camp, Franco Morbidelli (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) continued up until the chequered flag and rounded out the top five, with teammate Fabio Di Giannantonio two places and 0.156s behind the #21 in seventh.

A mix of 2024 aero and 2025 chassis for Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) as the double MotoGP Champion looks to rekindle the feeling he’s been missing in recent rounds. He was inside the top ten but coming into the final hour, he crashed at Turn 1. Meanwhile, Championship-leading teammate Marc Marquez had a variety of swingarms to try out throughout the day as he homed in on improving corner exit. Finishing early due to the high grip level after the San Marino GP, he was sixth at the chequered flag with Pecco eighth. Michele Pirro (Ducati Team) was also in action and sported a radically different and reduced front aero package en-route to P23.

APRILIA’S ASCENDENCY: ‘Bez’ continues form, Martin gets comfy

After the celebrations and elation of Sunday, it was back to the grind for Marco Bezzecchi who worked on testing a chassis that had previously been trialled in a specific configuration, but due to the progress of the RS-GP, was something to revisit. Aprilia also spent time working on electronics and mapping, something Jorge Martin alluded to but the #1 hailed progress on the rider ergonomics side and improved handlebar position.

Stating that the base setup is 75% there after Misano’s test, the reigning World Champion was pleased with his findings despite a late fall at Turn 8. Elsewhere, Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse MotoGP Team) got plenty of laps in and featured inside the top ten across both sessions whilst teammate Ai Ogura sat out the test after his Sunday crash. At the end of the day, Bezzecchi took P3, Fernandez P4 and Martin P9, with all Aprilias in the top ten.

HONDA: progress confirmed on Monday

Whilst Joan Mir (Honda HRC Castrol) sat out the test due to the pain from his Friday fall, the Japanese manufacturer continued their hard work with Luca Marini (Honda HRC CASTROL). The Italian had an updated chassis and different rear aero to try, similar to the one used at the beginning of 2025 and at the close of business, took P11. Johann Zarco (CASTROL Honda LCR) had a similar agenda with the aero and continued long into the last hour to take 15th whilst Somkiat Chantra (IDEMITSU Honda LCR) finished early in P22.

V4 TALK: Yamaha make full-squad debut

Yamaha’s V4 development was the major news on Monday at Misano, with Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) getting one for the day, along with Jack Miller (Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP). Whilst it’s in the early stages of development, there were plenty of encouraging signs, with the feedback from the riders consistent and all stating the potential is clear. Quartararo finished in 18th and set a best lap time of 1’31.598 and whilst the lap time isn’t indicative at this point of the V4’s journey, it’s a good reference. Teammate Alex Rins’ morning time was quicker and beat ‘El Diablo’ by 0.027s to take 17th whilst Miguel Oliveira (Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP) was the top Yamaha taking 16th with teammate Miller 19th.

That’s a wrap on a back-to-back and another record crowd at Misano. Come back for more from Motegi when we’re back to racing – and Marc Marquez has chance to lift the crown. – www.motogp.com

