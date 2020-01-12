World No. 1 Chen Yu Fei showed her class to bulldoze through Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei for her first ever women’s singles title in the Perodua Malaysia Masters presented by Daihatsu this afternoon at the Axiata Arena.

Tzu Ying – ranked world No. 2 – just could not cope with the pace of Yu Fei as the Chinese lass stormed to a 21-17, 21-10 win in 37 minutes.

Yu Fei’s victory was China’s second since 2014.

In the women’s doubles, China made it a one-two with Li Wen Mei-Zheng Yu emerging victorious over their seniors Du Yue-Li Yin Hui, who was also the tournament’s seventh seeded.

Wen Mei-Zheng Yu fought hard over three sets before winning 21-19, 16-21, 21-19.