Kim Gi Jung-Lee Yong Dae served a surprise against their third seeded opponents Li Jun Hui-Liu Yu Chen to take the men’s doubles title in the Perodua Malaysia Masters presented by Daihatsu this evening at the Axiata Arena.

The unseeded South Korean pair overcame Chinese duo of Jun Hui-Yu Chen in straight set 21-14, 21-16 in a 40 minute battle.

The win was Gi Jung-Yong Dae’s first ever title in the Malaysia Masters.

In the mixed doubles, No. 1 see Zheng Si Wei-Huang Ya Qiong had little difficulty to take the title when they beat compatriots Wang Yi Lyu-Huang Dong Ping 21-19, 21-12 in 35 minutes.

It was Si-Wei-Ya Qiong’s first ever mixed doubles title in the Perodua Malaysia Masters.