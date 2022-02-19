9. Bagnaia has seen the number at the front of his bike change multiple times throughout his career. A lifelong fan of Noriyuki Haga, he raced with 41 at the front of his fairing in the beginning. By the time he reached the World Championship, he had to change again, choosing to honour Troy Bayliss, another of his childhood idols, by picking 21. Graduating to Moto2™ in 2017, he doubled down and switched to 42 before claiming 63 in the premier class in 2019.