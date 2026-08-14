Launch press conference of LINK Hong Kong Open 2026 at The Hong Kong Golf Club, Deep Water Bay,, Hong Kong, on 13 August 2026, Hong Kong SAR, China. Photo by : Ike Li / Ike Images

Launch press conference of LINK Hong Kong Open 2026 at The Hong Kong Golf Club, Deep Water Bay,, Hong Kong, on 13 August 2026, Hong Kong SAR, China. Photo by : Ike Li / Ike Images

Hometown hero Taichi Kho has confirmed his participation in the Link Hong Kong Open 2026 this October 22-25, as the stars of world golf queue up to mark the 65th edition of the city’s home open and longest-running professional sporting event at the Hong Kong Golf Club in Fanling.

The Hong Kong Open is one of only two professional golf events to have been played at the same historic venue for six decades or more – the other is one of golf’s most storied events, the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.

Hong Kong number one Kho is having a career season, beating two-time Major champion Bubba Watson at the International Series Morocco in June. A week before sinking a clutch birdie on the final hole to defeat his childhood hero in Morocco, the 25-year-old was the runner-up at the Japan Golf Tour Championship, after losing in a play-off. Kho is currently second in the Asian Tour Order of Merit rankings.

Since turning professional three years ago, Kho has been steadily moving up the ranks through a string of solid results. He has been flying the Hong Kong China flag high as well, winning the gold medal in the men’s individual golf event at the Asian Games in Hangzhou (adding bronze in the men’s team competition), to partner his historic win at the World City Championship at the Hong Kong Golf Club in 2023, where he became the first Hong Kong player to win an Asian Tour event.

The following year, Kho recorded a win in Switzerland and finished T-6 at the Link Hong Kong Open 2024.

“I am thrilled to be returning to my home course to compete at the Link Hong Kong Open this October. The course has given me many very special memories, and some of my biggest successes have been achieved there and in front of my home fans. I will never forget that winning moment at the World City Championship in 2023, and I hope to recapture that moment in two months’ time,” said Kho, who is a Hong Kong Golf Club Ambassador.

Ahead of his first Link Hong Kong Open as the incumbent Captain of the Hong Kong Golf Club, Bryant Lu commented: “We cannot wait to welcome back world-class golfers and fans from the Greater Bay Area and beyond for the 65th edition of the Link Hong Kong Open. This historic championship, the oldest sporting event in Hong Kong, always captures the imagination, and with the support of Link Asset Management, we are looking forward to putting on a great show for the whole community.

“As part of the tournament’s ‘Open For All’ initiatives, we are delighted to once again offer free entry for all spectators on Thursday and Friday, while those aged 18 and under will enjoy complimentary access across all four competition days. It is going to be an exceptional week of sport and family entertainment.”

David Ashton, Managing Director, External Affairs at Link, said: “We are proud to support the Link Hong Kong Open for the third consecutive year. At Link, we believe sport has the power to inspire, promote healthy lifestyles and strengthen community connections. Through our support for the Hong Kong Open and related community initiatives, we aim to make golf more accessible and encourage broader participation in the sport. We are pleased to contribute to Hong Kong’s position as a host of world-class sporting events while creating positive impact in the communities we serve.”

With its history and international prestige, the USD2 million Link Hong Kong Open has been playing an integral role in showcasing Hong Kong as a top global events destination and sport tourism hub for over six decades.

Cho Minn Thant, Commissioner & CEO, Asian Tour, said: “With the second half of our season fast approaching we are thrilled that the details for this year’s Link Hong Kong Open have been finalised.

“The tournament and venue are amongst our prized assets, and we thank the Hong Kong Golf Club, Link and the Golf Association of Hong Kong, China, for their combined efforts. A bustling schedule of events will draw our season to a close with the Link Hong Kong Open, so often an award winner on the Asian Tour, at the forefront of our priorities.

“It was very fulfilling to see Tom McKibbin earn his spot at this year’s Masters Tournament and Open Championship through his victory in Hong Kong last year. It once again validated the Link Hong Kong Open’s stature in world golf.”

The Link Hong Kong Open 2026 is proud of being an “M” Mark event that helps enhance the image of Hong Kong as Asia’s sports event capital. The “M” Mark awarded by the Major Sports Events Committee, symbolising intense, spectacular and signature event in the territory sports calendar.

Admission to the opening rounds of the Link Hong Kong Open 2026 on Thursday and Friday, 22 and 23 October, is free for the public.

In keeping with the tournament and title sponsor’s vision to take golf to all communities of Hong Kong, ticket prices for the Link Hong Kong Open 2026 have been frozen at current prices since 2023.

Daily prices for Saturday and Sunday, 24 and 25 October, are HKD200 per day or HKD300 for a weekend pass. Weekend passes are also free for spectators 18 and under.

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