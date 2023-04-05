Desaru Coast, Johor set to host the 2023 Desaru Coast Multisport Festival presented by IRONMAN for the second time

Held in southern Malaysia’s tropical seaside destination from 12-14 May 2023

IRONMAN 70.3 Desaru Coast race offers 58 qualifying race slots for the 2023 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championships in Finland

The 2023 Desaru Coast Multisport Festival presented by IRONMAN is back for the second consecutive year following an overwhelming debut success last year which saw over 1,800 participations from 50 countries.

This year, IRONMAN Asia Managing Director Jeff Edwards promised yet another unique experience for adrenaline junkies as well as new triathlon participants at this year’s Desaru Coast Multisport Festival, which will feature the IRONMAN 70.3 Desaru Coast, 5150 Triathlon Desaru Coast, Desaru Coast Sprint Triathlon as well as IRONKIDS Desaru Coast.

“Last year we had over 1,800 participants from 50 countries showing up, and it just goes to show the appeal of this event amongst not just to Malaysians, but to an international audience as well. We aim to make this year’s experience even better for the participants. There is a race for every level, and we hope to encourage the growth of the multisport community,” he said.

“The success of the inaugural festival last year has motivated us to make this year’s event bigger and more exciting for athletes and guests. It is our longstanding commitment to continue raising the profile of Desaru Coast and the state of Johor in the international IRONMAN circuit, making sports tourism a collective pillar of success for us,” said Desaru Coast Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Roslina Arbak.

While the 2023 Desaru Coast Multisport Festival has its own appeal to different individuals, here are five reasons you should have your name confirmed as a participant.

7 REASONS WHY YOU SHOULDN’T MISS THE 2023 DESARU COAST MULTISPORT FESTIVAL

1) A MULTISPORT CHALLENGE FOR EVERY LEVEL

One of the biggest pull factors of the 2023 Desaru Coast Multisport Festival is its appeal to every level of competitors.

Even if you are doing this first time as a beginner, you will have company as there are plenty of newbies just like you who are out to give themselves a nice physical and mental challenge.

It’s even better if you are doing it as an amateur or an intermediate IRONMAN with some experience under your belt. The goal could then be to improve your personal best while working on your strengths.

IRONMAN offers various racecourse challenges to cater to the different participants’ experience levels.

The Sprint Triathlon and 5150 Triathlon categories are more suited to first-timers or new entries. The Sprint Triathlon starts out with a 750m swim, followed by a 20km bike, and finishes off with a 5km run, while the 5150 Triathlon, also known as the Olympic distance, features a 1.5km swim, 40km bike and 10km run. The IRONMAN 70.3 is the marquee event in Desaru Coast with a 1.9km swim, 90km bike and 21km run.

Many participants have testified the Desaru Coast racecourse as being the ideal venue for IRONMAN 70.3km triathletes to test themselves due to its long straight, shaded roads for bike and run, with its inter-lapping inclines during the route made to push the body. As for the swim, the waters are calm which makes for a good start to the race if the participants can acclimatize quickly.

If you are planning to head to Desaru Coast with your kids, sign them up for IRONKIDS for a multisport experience. With comprehensive safety measures and a kid-friendly racecourse, your kids are guaranteed to have a great time and make new friends along the way.

2) 58 QUALIFICATION SLOTS TO IRONMAN 70.3 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Participants who are targeting to feature at the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in Finland this July will be encouraged to know there are 58 qualification slots in total.

This includes 25 slots specially reserved for female participants, which comes as a great initiative as it will drive participation who those targeting to feature against the best in Finland.

The 58 slots also include 33 reserved for the top age groupers, many of whom have already been preparing for this race for a long time.

3) 2023 DESARU COAST MULTISPORT FESTIVAL JOURNEYS WITH WOMEN FOR TRI

The 25 additional slots reserved for women comes as a testament to the unwavering support by the 2023 Desaru Coast Multisport Festival to encourage mass female participation.

For those who are not participating, they will play an equally prominent role to support their friends who are competing.

Above all, the 2023 Desaru Coast Multisport Festival comes as a nice getaway for a group of girlfriends to just enjoy themselves.

4) DESARU IS EASILY ACCESSIBLE FROM KL & SINGAPORE

In terms of accessibility, Desaru is one of the most strategic locations for participants coming from Malaysia or Singapore.

If you’re coming from Kuala Lumpur, it’s just an hour flight to the Senai Airport in Johor Bahru, and another hour from the airport to Desaru via land transfer. Alternatively, you can travel by car with a 4 hours leisure drive from Kuala Lumpur.

If you are coming from Singapore, there are two ways to get to Desaru Coast. The first is through land via the Causeway which takes 90 minutes, while it’s the same duration with a ferry ride from the Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal to Desaru Coast Ferry Terminal.

5) RACECATION DESARU COAST – A VACATION GETAWAY

While Desaru Coast is a great IRONMAN course, it is also an equally tranquil getaway from the hustle and bustle of city life.

“Racecation” is the in-term used to describe IRONMAN triathletes who compete in various scenic locations around the world, and Desaru Coast is hot among this list.

Situated on the southern tip of Peninsular Malaysia, the Desaru Coast presents a scenic racecourse with a pristine 17-km beachfront that faces eastwards over clear ocean waters and white sandy beaches.

While the parents are busy competing, the kids can amuse themselves at 20 rides at the Desaru Coast Adventure Waterpark.

If you’re an animal lover, there are 100 ostriches that will pique your attention at the Desaru Ostrich Farm, while naturists can look forward to a mangrove tour that is home to a diverse wildlife.

But if you are just looking to relax and unwind with family and friends, Desaru Coast provides the much-needed serenity and solitude setting to do so.

6) PERFECT WARM-UP FOR 2023 IRONMAN MALAYSIA

For participants who have their sights set on IRONMAN Malaysia happening later this year, it 2023 DESARU COAST MULTISPORT FESTIVAL will give you the perfect warm-up before you head to Langkawi island!

The hilly terrain of the historical island is much tougher than the long straights of Desaru Coast, but starting out here should give you a clearer picture of the level of intensity and competition.

Make your debut in Desaru Coast and head to Langkawi with experience!

7) ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE, CHALLENGE YOURSELF!

For those who have been meaning to embark on a fitness journey this year but have yet to do so, the 2023 Desaru Coast Multisport Festival comes as the ideal opportunity to start sweating it out in the outdoors.

While you may doubt your capabilities to compete in mass triathlon event, IRONMAN Malaysia in Langkawi have had some amazing tales of a one-legged participant and even a blind one who were part of our IRONMAN success stories.

If they can do it, so can you!

